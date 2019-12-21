North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.26

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.26 and traded as low as $27.64. North West shares last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 87,952 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. North West currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31.

North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$519.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North West Company Inc will post 1.8106487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

