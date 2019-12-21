North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 107,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,092. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.34 million. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in North American Construction Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

