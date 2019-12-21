Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Insider Sells $3,185,849.45 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at $106,944,198.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nordstrom stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,679,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,535,000 after buying an additional 340,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,093.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 693,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.