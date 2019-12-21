NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $431.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $254,990.00 and approximately $431.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,424,198 coins and its circulating supply is 507,424,198 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

