Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,155,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,010% from the previous session’s volume of 284,174 shares.The stock last traded at $26.69 and had previously closed at $25.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,030.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

