NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOBGY traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

About NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR

Noble Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides supply chain management services. It offers logistics and transportation, price risk management and hedging, processing and blending, and structured and trade financing solutions. The company operates through Energy; and Metals, Minerals and Ores segments.

