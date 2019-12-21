NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NOBGY traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.
About NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR
