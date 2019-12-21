Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Noble Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.23.

NBL opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

