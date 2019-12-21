Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.02.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.96. 17,641,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter worth about $106,608,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

