Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.02.

NKE stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.96. 17,641,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,871. Nike has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $935,594,000 after buying an additional 504,108 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Nike by 3.5% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 128,262 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

