Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 120,529 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nielsen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,537,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 93,156 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Nielsen by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.