Nexus (NXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $95,831.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. Nexus has a total market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $95,831.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

