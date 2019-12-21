NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,937,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 638% from the previous session’s volume of 262,496 shares.The stock last traded at $58.55 and had previously closed at $55.02.

NXTC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts forecast that NextCure Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextCure news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NextCure in the second quarter valued at $2,032,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in NextCure in the second quarter valued at $2,247,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,865,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

