NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,520,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,001% from the previous session’s volume of 405,479 shares.The stock last traded at $1.86 and had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NewLink Genetics by 182.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

