New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will post $75.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.98 million to $76.64 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $63.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $279.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.23 million to $279.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.06 million to $313.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NMFC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 1,382,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Hamwee bought 22,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.28 per share, with a total value of $757,519.44. Also, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 428,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,145,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

