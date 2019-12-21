Nerva (XNV) Reaches Market Cap of $219,919.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $219,919.00 and $873.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01187478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

999 (999) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00048064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.