Nebulas Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Gate.io, LBank and Binance. Nebulas has a market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,810,082 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Allcoin, Huobi, Neraex, LBank, BCEX, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

