Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading Up 13.8%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s stock price was up 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.90, approximately 1,240,285 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 632,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

NLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital cut shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $1,335,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,187 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,139,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 413,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nautilus by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 345,892 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 90.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 558,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 264,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

