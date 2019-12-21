Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.32

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $7.95. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 125 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAII. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.