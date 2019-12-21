Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:MVIN) Plans $1.52 Semi-annual Dividend

Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:MVIN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.5161 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of MVIN traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $44.00. 2,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $45.57.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.