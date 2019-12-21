National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NWLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised National Western Life Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock traded down $5.58 on Friday, reaching $287.40. 28,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.37 and a 200 day moving average of $263.59. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $241.81 and a 52 week high of $314.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.86.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $173.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

