National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by AltaCorp Capital

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,545. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -304.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.33.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,639,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $947,879,000 after acquiring an additional 446,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,534,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,361,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $119,186,000 after purchasing an additional 216,117 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

