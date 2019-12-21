National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $81.45. 487,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.24. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.64%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $74,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,087.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.