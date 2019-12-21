Nano (NANO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00009640 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, CoinEx, RightBTC and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $92.49 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,202.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.01787690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.02621342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00558364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00648145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056712 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014012 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bit-Z, Bitinka, CoinEx, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, Mercatox, RightBTC, Coindeal, HitBTC, Nanex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.