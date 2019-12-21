NAGA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,009.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. NAGA has a market cap of $1.25 million and $1,009.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

