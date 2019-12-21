Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Myokardia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Myokardia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.22.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $209,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Myokardia by 2.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Myokardia by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Myokardia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

