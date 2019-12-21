Morgan Stanley Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $60.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.
GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.
Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
