Morgan Stanley Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $60.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

