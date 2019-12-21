Morgan Stanley Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $73.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann reissued a positive rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of RARE opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 754,706 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

