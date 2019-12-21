Morgan Stanley Cuts Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $111.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of ABG opened at $117.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

