Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point started coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 801,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,486. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,661 shares of company stock valued at $305,237. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,522 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

