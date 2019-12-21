Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce sales of $110.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. Mongodb reported sales of $85.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year sales of $408.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $409.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $529.60 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $546.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $245,106.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 26,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,026.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,597,478. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Mongodb by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth $18,142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Mongodb in the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 1,363.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.68. 836,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.73. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.13.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

