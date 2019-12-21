Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOBL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of Mobileiron stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Mobileiron has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

