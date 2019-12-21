Minereum (MNE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $214.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Minereum token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $103,920.00 and $214.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,679,083 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

