Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIME. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $64,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,190 shares of company stock worth $4,719,021. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 90.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,096 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,091,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after buying an additional 66,585 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,567,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after buying an additional 541,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,535,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 151,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 933,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after buying an additional 232,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.06. 654,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,746. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -629.43, a PEG ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

