Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock worth $2,636,490 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

