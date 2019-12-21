Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.41 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock worth $2,636,490 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
