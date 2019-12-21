MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.14 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $4,085.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004252 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

