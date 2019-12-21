Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will post $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Michaels Companies.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. Michaels Companies’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

MIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,404,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 568,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,655,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146,442 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 644,692 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,399 shares during the last quarter.

MIK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 7,807,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a market cap of $947.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $16.39.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.