Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MERC. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 735,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,093. The stock has a market cap of $807.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,849,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 297.3% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 505,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 377,928 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in Mercer International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 98.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

