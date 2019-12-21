MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.72.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 511.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 344,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,279,524 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 176,574 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.