Medmen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Medmen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Medmen Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Medmen Enterprises stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Medmen Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

