Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,244,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the previous session’s volume of 4,302,206 shares.The stock last traded at $20.70 and had previously closed at $20.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,505,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,004,929.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,264 shares of company stock worth $3,624,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 689,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.