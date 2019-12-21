Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3338 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
XLB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.88. 4,168,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,106. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.
Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
