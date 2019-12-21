Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3338 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

XLB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.88. 4,168,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,106. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

