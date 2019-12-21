Mark Edwin Jensen Sells 4,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $20.01. 1,591,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. William Blair started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

