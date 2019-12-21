Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.06

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.06 and traded as high as $26.45. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 5,807,254 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 136.24 and a quick ratio of 60.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.08.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.63 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,660 shares in the company, valued at C$590,293. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total value of C$373,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,751.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,218 shares of company stock worth $945,767.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

