Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MANH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 631,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,944. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $7,648,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

