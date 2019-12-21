Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MANU. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manchester United and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

NYSE:MANU opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $760.89 million, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.72. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1,449.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

