MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a positive rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,495. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $536.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MacroGenics by 24,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,486,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,128,000 after buying an additional 4,467,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,662,000 after acquiring an additional 994,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $13,561,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 245,313 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.