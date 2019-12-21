Lition (LIT) Price Tops $0.0209

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Lition has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lition token can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Hotbit and Dcoin. Lition has a total market cap of $536,509.00 and $101,545.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,216.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.01788581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.23 or 0.02608491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00559082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00652847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056474 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013944 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

