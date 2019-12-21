Lition (LIT) Price Reaches $0.0213 on Major Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Lition has a total market cap of $545,837.00 and approximately $112,324.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.01779330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.75 or 0.02609834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00557400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00631020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057542 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Dcoin, Bibox, Hotbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

