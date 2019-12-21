LINKA Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, LINKA has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $79,987.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.55 or 0.06806170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030039 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001408 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

