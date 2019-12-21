Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.50 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

